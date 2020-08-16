1/
Bonnie Shellebarger
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELLEBARGER, Bonnie Browne Bonnie Browne Shellebarger, a devoted wife and loving mother, born July 14, 1933 and residing in Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah and a graduate of Oglethorpe College, Bonnie called Atlanta home for more than 50 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roger, and loving daughter, Jeri. She is survived by her daughter, Kristi (Phil), son, Jeff (Sydney), 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and her brother, James. A private family memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate Bonnie's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice, or to the Fernbank Museum. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, www.northsidechapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved