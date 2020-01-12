|
THOMPSON (DONNELLY), Bonnie D. Bonnie D. Thompson, born January 19, 1953, went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2020. Please join her much loved husband, daughters, granddaughters and their families in a celebration of Miss Bonnie's life on Sunday, January 19, from 2 until 4 PM, at Woodstock Funeral Home, 8855 Main Street Woodstock, Georgia 30188. This will be followed by a New Orleans Jazz Procession to a balloon release to send Miss Bonnie's spirit to heaven. In lieu of flowers, "pass a good time and take a loved one to dinner."
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 12, 2020