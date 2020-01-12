Services
Woodstock Funeral Home
8855 Main Street
Woodstock, GA 30188
(770) 926-3107
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Woodstock Funeral Home
8855 Main Street
Woodstock, GA 30188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Thompson


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Thompson Obituary
THOMPSON (DONNELLY), Bonnie D. Bonnie D. Thompson, born January 19, 1953, went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2020. Please join her much loved husband, daughters, granddaughters and their families in a celebration of Miss Bonnie's life on Sunday, January 19, from 2 until 4 PM, at Woodstock Funeral Home, 8855 Main Street Woodstock, Georgia 30188. This will be followed by a New Orleans Jazz Procession to a balloon release to send Miss Bonnie's spirit to heaven. In lieu of flowers, "pass a good time and take a loved one to dinner."
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodstock Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -