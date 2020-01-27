|
SOBLE, Bootsie Bootsie Streem Soble passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on January 25, 2020. She was born to Irving and Geraldine Streem of Cleveland, OH on November 6, 1942. She married her husband, Sheldon Soble, and moved to Atlanta, Georgia where they resided happily together for the last 50 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Ingrid and Jeff Gero and Alli Royce Soble, along with her brother, James Streem of Tallahassee, FL. Her grandson, Jacob, was the absolute light of her life. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, at 3:30 in the afternoon, graveside at Arlington Memorial Park. In memory of Bootsie, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the . Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770 - 451 - 4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 27, 2020