BARNA, Bradley Francis Bradley Francis Barna, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Brad was born in 1941 in New York City to Eugene and Mary Barna. After attending college and serving four years in the U.S. Air Force, Brad started his long career in the insurance industry in Connecticut, where he met his wife Wendy. The couple were married in the church at High Halden near Wendy's hometown of Tenterden in England, and resided in Connecticut for several years before relocating to Kennesaw, Georgia in 1977. Brad was a long-time coach and former President of the North Cobb Youth Basketball Association. Besides socializing with family, neighbors and friends he enjoyed participating in chili cookoffs, running and playing trivia games, and cheering for his beloved New York Yankees and New York Giants. Upon retirement he and Wendy enjoying many happy times cruising in the Caribbean. Brad is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Wendy Barna; son Blair Barna, daughters Heather Buice and Meredith Barna, grandson Jackson Barna, grandaughters Esme Barna and Violet Buice, nephews Jesse & Keith Barna, niece Elizabeth Worrall as well as several other close family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his only brother Bruce Barna and nephew Sean Kaufholz. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019