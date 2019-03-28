Resources
More Obituaries for Brady BURNETE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brady BURNETE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brady BURNETE Obituary
BURNETTE, Brady Phillips Age 86, of Lawrenceville, passed away March 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Bethesda United Methodist Church on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. He is survived by his loving wife Peggy, daughters Betty Schaff (Steve), Linda Fisher (Rob) and his son Bill Burnette. Brady was pre-deceased by his daughter Barb O'Gorman (Bob). He also had six grandchildren; Rachel, Jonathon, Robert, Alec, Brandon and Brady. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Evans Scholars Foundation 1 Briar Rd., Golf, IL 60029.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.