BURNETTE, Brady Phillips Age 86, of Lawrenceville, passed away March 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Bethesda United Methodist Church on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. He is survived by his loving wife Peggy, daughters Betty Schaff (Steve), Linda Fisher (Rob) and his son Bill Burnette. Brady was pre-deceased by his daughter Barb O'Gorman (Bob). He also had six grandchildren; Rachel, Jonathon, Robert, Alec, Brandon and Brady. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Evans Scholars Foundation 1 Briar Rd., Golf, IL 60029.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2019