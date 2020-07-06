PERRY, Brandon Allen Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Brandon Allen Perry, 1976-2020, will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Attendance is by invitation only. Interment at Hillandale Memorial Gardens, Lithonia, GA. Please visit our website to view the service via live stream. Visitation is 6 PM - 8 PM Monday, July 6, 2020 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that all donations be made to the Hillcrest Church of Christ's Fun Zone in Brandon's name. Brandon was a child of God who was an exceptional three-sport athlete in basketball, football, and baseball. These funds will help to support Hillcrest youth activities like the Hillcrest Basketball Camp. May God's peace ever transcend our understanding and may He guard our hearts and minds, as we remember Brandon. In Christ Jesus, we pray. Amen. Mail donations to: Hillcrest Church of Christ, P.O. Box 360422, Decatur, GA 30036-0422.



