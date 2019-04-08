UHLER, Brenda Ann Brenda Ann Uhler, 69, passed into glorious eternity April 6, 2019. Her magnanimity built a community of family and friends in Atlanta over the last 44 years, most prominently at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (IHM). Her grace and faith enabled her to extend her life far beyond the expectations of one with ovarian cancer. A devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, Brenda embodied matriarchy, and served in these roles as a surrogate to hundreds of others. Brenda is survived by her sons' families, James, Becky, Stella, and Colin Uhler, and Chris, Maria, Annabelle, and baby-to-be Uhler, as well as her mother, Reta Stella, her siblings, Patty Stella, Ron Stella, Sandy Hoskins, James Stella, and Tina Becker along with countless cousins, nieces, and nephews. Brenda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob Uhler, and her father Louis Stella. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Stepping Stones at IHM, the ministry Brenda founded, or MD Anderson Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance. The funeral Mass for Brenda will be held at IHM Thursday, April 11 at 10:30am. Her family will accept visitors Wednesday, April 10, 5-7pm at AS Turner & Sons. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary