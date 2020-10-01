

DEAN, Brenda Ann Martin





On September 26, 2020, God welcomed Brenda Ann Martin Dean to her heavenly mansion, and she accepted the call. Brenda was born the daughter of Prince Albert Martin, Sr. and Mary Ella Bankston Martin in Atlanta, Georgia on June 5, 1949. She was married to former State Representative Douglas Dean on May 8, 1966. They were married for over 54 years. Brenda and Douglas had two biological daughters, Angela Dean and Tamela Dean Daniels and several others that became their children: Terribian Atkins, Steven Dean, Jr., and Timothy Davis. Brenda leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, her children, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.



A memorial service is being held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 12:00 PM, at Ariel Bowen United Methodist Church, 384 Arthur St. SW, Atlanta, Georgia. A private grave-side committal will be held immediately after the memorial service at South View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30315. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store