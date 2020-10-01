1/1
Brenda Dean
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DEAN, Brenda Ann Martin


On September 26, 2020, God welcomed Brenda Ann Martin Dean to her heavenly mansion, and she accepted the call. Brenda was born the daughter of Prince Albert Martin, Sr. and Mary Ella Bankston Martin in Atlanta, Georgia on June 5, 1949. She was married to former State Representative Douglas Dean on May 8, 1966. They were married for over 54 years. Brenda and Douglas had two biological daughters, Angela Dean and Tamela Dean Daniels and several others that became their children: Terribian Atkins, Steven Dean, Jr., and Timothy Davis. Brenda leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, her children, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is being held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 12:00 PM, at Ariel Bowen United Methodist Church, 384 Arthur St. SW, Atlanta, Georgia. A private grave-side committal will be held immediately after the memorial service at South View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30315. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Ariel Bowen United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.
827 Pollard Boulevard SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 688-7073
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved