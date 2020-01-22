Services
Brenda Jackson Obituary
JACKSON, Brenda Joi Brenda Joi Jackson of Fayetteville, GA passed away on January 16, 2020. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. She is survived by her daughter, Tai Salahdeen; her father, George Jackson; her sisters, Ville' Moore (Stephen) and Georzette Jackson (Isaiah); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 22, 2020
