JACKSON, Brenda Joi Brenda Joi Jackson of Fayetteville, GA passed away on January 16, 2020. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. She is survived by her daughter, Tai Salahdeen; her father, George Jackson; her sisters, Ville' Moore (Stephen) and Georzette Jackson (Isaiah); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 22, 2020