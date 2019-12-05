|
|
FARR, Brenda Brenda Farr passed away on Tuesday, December 3rd, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Richmond, VA, she was married to Tom Farr for 59 years, until his passing in January. She is survived by her son Andy, and his wife, Lisa, her daughter, Kathy Cote and her husband, Paul. She has six grandchildren: Chelsea Cote, Ryan Cote, Will Farr, Dylan Cote, Anna Farr and Natalie Cote. She graduated from North Fulton High School and married "Tommy" in 1959, and they moved to Roswell, GA in 1966. They raised their family there, living in Roswell and Alpharetta for 35 years before moving to Jasper, GA where they retired. Brenda enjoyed gardening, spending time with friends and talking about her grandchildren with anyone who would listen. She spent much of her retirement devoted to the care and support of her mother and husband in their later years. She also volunteered with Must Ministries and CARES in Jasper, GA. Caring for others was her calling and we were all blessed to have her in our lives. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7th, from 9:30 until 11 AM, at the Northside Chapel, at 12050 Crabapple Road, in Roswell, GA, followed by a memorial service at 11. Donations can be made in her name to CARES of Pickens County or Seasons Hospice in Cumming, GA. https://pickenscares.org/ https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate-today/
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 5, 2019