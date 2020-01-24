Services
LEWELLING (MILES), Brenda Brenda Miles Lewelling, age 78, of Covington, GA formerly of Maryville, TN passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Brenda enjoyed bowling in her free time. She was preceded in death by husband, James Lewelling, parents, Hubert and Ella (Crowder) Miles, stepmother, Betty Miles. Brenda is survived by daughter, Jamia (Mike) Brown, granddaughter, Jordan Brown, grandson, Justin Brown, sister, Shirley Whitehead and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 2 PM, Saturday Jan. 25, at Miller Funeral Home; Rev. Alex Smith and Tommy Boring officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:30 PM - 2 PM, at Miller Funeral Home. The graveside and interment service will follow the funeral service at Russell Family Cemetery. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home Maryville. www.millerfuneralhome.org. (865)982-6041.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 24, 2020
