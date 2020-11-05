1/1
Brenda O'Neill
1957 - 2020
O'NEILL, Brenda Marie

Mrs. Brenda Marie O'Neill, of Woodstock, GA, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Northside Cherokee Hospital. She was 63 years old.

Brenda was born July 15, 1957 in Annapolis, MD to the late Charles and Nancy Heflin Johnson.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Survivors include her husband, Scott O'Neill, son, Darrin Carter O'Neill, daughter, Amy Marie O'Neill, two sisters, Linda Davis and Liz Dolan, three brothers, Charlie (Jay) Johnson, Bill Johnson, and Jerry Johnson, sisters-in-law, Paula Rosnage, Marsha Law, Sue Johnson, Sharon Johnson and Renee Johnson, brothers-in-law, Robert Davis, Jay Dolan, Mike Law and Tom Rosnage, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, also her beloved German Shepard, "Mickey"

Psalms 73 verse 26 My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 5, 2020.
