SPRUELL, Brenda Jane Brenda Jane Spruell, 70, of Mableton, GA passed away on July 28, 2019. She is proceeded in dealth by her parents and brothers. She is survived by her long time friend Buddy Sudduth, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and numerous other family members. Family will accept visitors at White Columns Chapel in Mableton from 5-7 on July 31st. A graveside service at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens in Mableton will be held in August 1st at 11am. A memorial service will be held at Central Presbytrian Church, Atlanta at 2 pm on August 4th. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the South Cobb Lions Club or Central Presbytrian Church in Brenda's honor.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 31, 2019