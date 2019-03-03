TAYLOR, Brenda C. March 10, 1955 February 28, 2019 Brenda Taylor of Bethlehem, GA stepped into eternity, passing peacefully in her sleep on Thursday morning, February 28th, at the age of 63. Brenda was a very loving woman who loved her family and friends deeply. She was one that rarely met a stranger able to befriend and strike up conversations anywhere. Brenda was preceded in death by her daughter, Ashley Rebecca Taylor. She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 40 years, Dennis Taylor, her daughter, Amber Nicole Clinton and her husband Richard Thomas Clinton, also of Bethlehem, GA, as well as her 3 beloved grandchildren, Shawn (21), Brandon (19), and Ashley (16). Brenda is also survived by her mother, Reva Blanche Waddell of Commerce, and was the youngest of 5, survived by her brother Cecil Crane, and 3 sisters, Geneva Crane, Mary Ann Cook, and Patricia Jones. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 4th, 2019 at 2:00PM at Tom Wages Chapel in Lawrenceville, GA with interment to follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceville. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, March 3rd from 4-7PM at Tom Wages Chapel. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary