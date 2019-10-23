|
|
WATKINS, Brenda E. Mrs. Brenda E. Watkins of Hampton, GA passed October 16, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, a husband, Willie Frank Watkins; two children, Tomeka M. Watkins and Franco Watkins; two grandchildren, Ashley Jakaiya Googer and Nyle Googer; three siblings, William Florence, Jr., Sylvia A. Ware (Sidney Roberts), Kathy Ware (Kevin), and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Inc., 6580 Church Street, Riverdale, Georgia 30274. (770) 909-8800. Funeral services is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at New Beginnings Praise & Worship Center, 1091 S. Jeff Davis Drive, Fayetteville, Georgia 30215.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 23, 2019