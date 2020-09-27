1/1
Brenda Williams
WILLIAMS (CALENDER), Brenda Louise


On September 24, 2020 at 7:15 AM, Brenda Louise Calender Williams, age 69, of Sandy Springs, went to Heaven to be with her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. Brenda had fought a valiant battle with Pancreatic Cancer for 5 months. Brenda was preceded in Heaven by her parents, Margaret and Dale Calender and a brother-in-law, Howard Allen Williams, Sr. Brenda is survived by her loving, adoring family and friends, her husband of 49 years, McRae F. Williams, Sr., and her sons, McRae F. Williams, Jr., (Rae), and Matthew Dale Williams (Matt), her sister, Barbara Calender Holley, her husband, Hank Holley, her nephew, Dale Holley and a niece, Marion Holley. Brenda is also survived by her cousins in Greensburg, Indiana and hundreds of her friends from dog training, teaching elementary school, and Sunday School, at Wieuca Road Baptist Church for decades and a lifetime of supporting Georgia State University and it's athletic association. Brenda earned her bachelor's, her masters and a T6 from GSU. Brenda was elected to The GSU Sports Hall of Fame as a special supporter in 2016. Brenda won dozens of ribbons and awards for various Dog Training Competitions. Brenda was a "Sister and Mom "to all the Kappa Sigma Brothers at GSU for generations. Brenda loved all animals, even snakes in the house! Most of all, we will remember Brenda's beautiful smile and her laugh. She was a "Partner in Life " to everyone.

Brenda had chosen cremation years ago. We will have a "Celebration of Life "for Brenda at a time to be announced after the pandemic subsides. Brenda is "Partying in Heaven "right now.

In lieu of flowers, friends may give to the American Cancer Society, The ASPCA, The GSU Athletic Association or to any other cause they so choose.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

