MURPHY, Brent Alan On August 8, 2019, Brent Alan Murphy of Atlanta, Georgia, died of natural causes at home. He was born on January 22, 1962, in Pittsfield MA. Brent was preceded in death by his father, Wilton Wesley Murphy of Louisville, KY. He is survived by his loving wife Nichole N. Murphy of Atlanta, GA his brother Brian Murphy, sister-in-law Monica Murphy of Buffalo, NY, and sister Kristin Sydnor, brother-in-law Gary Sydnor of Siler City, NC; and his children Blair Wesley Murphy, Evan Vincent Murphy, Samantha Kay Garrett, Taylor Leigh Garrett, and Natalie Marie Garrett. Brent is also survived by a large circle of friends and co-workers who meant the world to him. Dr. Murphy is a double Board-certified surgeon who has practiced in the metro Atlanta area for more than 20 years. Originally recruited from academics at the University of South Alabama, he specialized in both cosmetic and reconstructive Oculofacial plastic surgery. In 2018, he decided to establish his own private practice in Sandy Springs. Dr. Murphy attended college and medical school at the University of Kentucky graduating from both with honors. Following the completion of his residency in Ophthalmology at the University of South Florida, Dr. Murphy completed a two-year fellowship in Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive surgery while also serving on the clinical faculty at Vanderbilt University. He then joined the faculty of the University of South Alabama as assistant professor and Director of Ophthalmic Plastic and Orbital Surgery. After relocating to Atlanta in 1997, he attained board certification in facial cosmetic surgery by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. This subspecialty board is now the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, of which Dr. Murphy is a founding member. Dr. Murphy was happily married to his wife Nichole. They have five grown children, two boys and three girls. They all enjoy spending time together boating at Lake Lanier on weekends. Both Dr. Murphy and his wife enjoy gardening and cooking especially on The Big Green Egg. Other interests include listening to U2, travel, hiking and SEC sports; but particularly, Kentucky Wildcat basketball. A private memorial service for Brent will be held. In lieu of flowers, his family has requested that donations be made in Brent's honor to the , a health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer. You may donate online at .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 10, 2019