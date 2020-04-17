|
|
GROSHONG, Bret Charles Bret Charles Groshong, 32, died Saturday, April 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carissa, his son Cullen and step-son Kayden, mother Liz Pingetzer, father John Groshong, step-father Mike Pingetzer and sister Shannon Groshong. Bret loved his work as a tree-feller. He adored his son Cullen and step-son Kayden. He was a kind and loving man and he will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him. He was taken too soon, but will forever be remembered. Memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 17, 2020