H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel
1020 Spring Street NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 876-1022
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
4465 Northside Drive, NW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Brett Peterman Obituary
PETERMAN, Brett HEPBURN Brett Hepburn Peterman, 49, of Roswell, GA, passed away on December 13, 2019. Brett was a graduate of Miami University Oxford. He was a former U.S. Army Engineer Officer then went on to work for AT&T Corporate. Brett was a devoted father, loving brother a friend to everyone, and faithful servant of God. He is preceded in death by his father, Roy James Peterman, JR and is survived by his daughter, Meaghan Peterman; mother, JoAnn Peterman; brother, Darin Peterman and sisters, Amber Godfrey and Carrie Nameth. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at H.M. Patterson and Son Spring Hill Chapel. A Memorial Mass will follow on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:30 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. 4465 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. Burial will take place at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Zanesville, OH, at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 16, 2019
