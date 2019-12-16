|
PETERMAN, Brett HEPBURN Brett Hepburn Peterman, 49, of Roswell, GA, passed away on December 13, 2019. Brett was a graduate of Miami University Oxford. He was a former U.S. Army Engineer Officer then went on to work for AT&T Corporate. Brett was a devoted father, loving brother a friend to everyone, and faithful servant of God. He is preceded in death by his father, Roy James Peterman, JR and is survived by his daughter, Meaghan Peterman; mother, JoAnn Peterman; brother, Darin Peterman and sisters, Amber Godfrey and Carrie Nameth. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at H.M. Patterson and Son Spring Hill Chapel. A Memorial Mass will follow on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:30 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. 4465 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. Burial will take place at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Zanesville, OH, at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 16, 2019