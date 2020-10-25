1/1
Brian Bowers
BOWERS, Brian A.

Brian Anthony Bowers, 42, a long-time resident of Savannah and Alpharetta, GA, passed peacefully away in his sleep Sunday 18 October 2020. He is survived by his daughters Layla Gertrude and Desirée Nicole ; his wife Kimberly, his sisters Susan and Amy, and his mother Gail . He meant so much to so many that it is impossible to name the countless close friends he considered family.

Brian enjoyed gaming and hiking, was a natural explorer of the real and digital worlds, was particularly enamored of ruins, loved practical jokes, and could often be seen with his dog Cosmo perched on his shoulder.

Brian's family will welcome friends at Advantage Funeral Home (500 Harbins Rd. NW) in Lilburn, GA, on Wednesday 28 October from 5 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to TheTrevorProject.org in Brian's memory.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services
500 Harbins Road
Lilburn, GA 30047
7709232940
