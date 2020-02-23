|
GERSHON, Brian Brian Gershon, 40, of Marietta, passed away suddenly February 9, 2020, while in Antarctica. Born February 12, 1979, in Atlanta, Brian graduated from Pope High School in Marietta and attended Florida State University. He is survived by his parents, Stan and Rose Gershon of Marietta; brother and sister-in-law, David and Jamie Harris-Gershon of Pittsburgh; nieces, Mayan and Tali Harris-Gershon of Pittsburgh; aunt and uncle, Sharon and Howard Wexler of Atlanta; cousins and many friends around the world. Brian, the owner of PG Computing, was a brilliant computer programmer and technician and an accomplished photographer. He also spent much of his time as a volunteer bush pilot, but Brian was no ordinary pilot. He was someone who spent his time and energy flying to remote areas of Tanzania and Guyana to bring medical personnel and supplies to provide health care to underserved populations. He worked around the globe, usuallyin philanthropic pursuits. Brian also spent three summer sessions working with the U.S. Antarctica program. Sign online guest book at www.edressler.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Remote Area Medical, 2200 Stock Creek Blvd., Rockford, Tennessee 37853, or Best Friends Animal Society, 4874 South Atlanta Road, Atlanta, GA 30339. Graveside service will be held Friday, February 28, at 2:30 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, (770) 451-4999
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2020