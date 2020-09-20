WALSH, Brian Jay Brian Jay Walsh, age 65 of Atlanta, passed away suddenly Sept. 3. He was born in 1955 in Atlanta to the late Walter Walsh and Ann Gifford. For over 25 years, his extensive career in construction especially decks, screened porches, and other outdoor living spaces for residential homeowners brought him many national awards. Mr. Walsh never married, perhaps because he was often surrounded by a large family which adored him. From their earliest years, his nieces and nephews saw Brian as more than just an uncle. Together they enjoyed innumerable adventures always enhanced by Uncle Brian's enthusiasm, wit, self-deprecation, and general joie de vivre. Mr. Walsh was the youngest of 4 children and he embraced his siblings and their children and grandchildren. Almost always upbeat, Brian leaves a legacy of remarkable true stories and a few of what Mark Twain called "stretchers." Mr. Walsh was preceded in passing by his parents and sister, Deborah-- all much too young-- and is survived by brothers Michael (Jane) and Terry (Pat), nieces Ann (Philip), Clare (Aaron) and Megan (Brian), and nephews Kevin (Ashley), Kit (Marti), and Ryan (Susan), along with 15 grand nieces and nephews, a profusion of cousins, and countless friends. A private family service will be held with a celebration and remembrance of Brian's life conducted when it is safe and appropriate. Mr. Walsh was a lifetime parishioner of the Cathedral of Christ the King and the family invites all who wish to do so to make gifts in Brian's name to Christ The King School, 46 Peachtree Way, Atlanta 30305.



