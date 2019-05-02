|
JONES-MYREE, Bridgett Mrs. Bridgett Jones-Myree, 55, of Decatur, passed Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019; 11:00 A.M. at Rehoboth Family Christian Church, 1822 Flat Shoals Road, S.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30316. Pastor Judy Preston and Pastor Caudell Jones, II, officiating. The remains will be placed in state at 9:30 A.M. Interment Hillandale Memorial Gardens. Bridgett was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Tom Jones. She is survived by her mother, Mrs. Eleanor Jones (Nellie), of Decatur; three children, Mrs. Takeisha N. Smith (Travis), of Lithonia, Mr. Jarrod Myree (Tiara), of Stockbridge, and Mr. Brandon Spurley, of Decatur; granddaughter, Ms. Ariel Samya Myree; and a host of other relatives, and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 2041 Cogar Drive Decatur, Georgia 30032 at 10:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019