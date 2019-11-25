|
|
TREADWAY, Britain Britain ("Brit") Treadway, born March 15, 1979, passed away in his sleep on November 22, 2019, in Eatonton, GA, near Lake Oconee. He was 40 years old. A beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, Brit is survived by his wife, Emily Treadway; three daughters, Caroline (7), Mattie (6), Piper (4); parents, Dennis and Judy Treadway; sister Leslie, and nieces Emma Grace (13) and Ansleigh (7). While Brit was born in Memphis, TN, his family soon settled in Powder Springs, GA. There, Brit would attend McEachern High School, graduating in 1997. An excellent student with a lively intelligence, Brit might have said that his most important childhood "education" came from time spent adventuring in the woods with his father, mother and sister, with whom he was very close. It was during these early years, whether tackling a project at home with his father or hunting at a family deer camp, that Brit developed his lifelong love of simply being in the outdoors; his love of animals; his quiet self-confidence; his love of story-telling, and his rare talent for quickly delivered, pricelessly funny and often uncouth one-liners. For so much of the good others saw in him, Brit would largely have credited these formative years spent away from the "the buzz" of city life, cavorting with his family, telling stories and trading quick wits, in the "sticks" of rural Georgia. Brit completed his undergraduate degree at Georgia College in 2002 as well as an MBA in finance from Georgia State University in 2010. At Georgia College, Brit was proud to serve as president of Kappa Sigma fraternity. His friends and brothers at Georgia College and those who had the privilege of knowing him thereafter would often have the uncanny sense that Brit could handle any situation or rise to any occasion with his innate composure, capability, discernment, and somehow also with levity and wit. These characteristics made Brit an extraordinary friend who would drop everything at a moment's notice to help someone in need. During college, Brit earned the moniker, "King of Fun," and no one who ever spent time with him would dispute that title. "Fun" for Brit was everything done among friends and family, by default, and could be as simple as a the telling of a good story, which Brit could tell with the best of them, often leaving a room of people laughing and joyful. Whether in the classroom, in his fraternity life, or just among friends, Brit was a leader with an enormous heart who put others at ease and inspired them to be better people. Brit would carry these traits on into adulthood and his personal and professional lives. In the years between college and graduate school, Brit met Emily Stinson, who would become his best friend and the love of his life. In October of 2009, after a years-long romance spent laughing, loving and traveling, Brit and Emily were married. They said "I do" on St. Simon's Island, a place they treasured and shared with Emily's parents, Terry and Frances Stinson. In the too-few years that followed their wedding, Emily and Brit built a full and happy life together. Since Caroline's birth in 2012, Brit most often wore a look of fatherly contentment. He delighted in each and every thing she, Mattie and Piper did, and he frequently turned their every day shenanigans into the kernels for his hilarious anecdotes. Brit was as passionate about his professional life as he was about his personal one. At work, very much like at home, Brit fittingly designed and implemented solutions that helped others succeed. Most recently as Vice President at TransUnion, Brit was an expert in his field, a highly respected teammate, and a person beloved by his co-workers and customers. Humble and self-effacing, Brit was always self-assured but never arrogant. He was, perhaps, so successful as a salesman not because he sold any particular product or performed any recognizable salesmanship but because people were drawn to him, rightly trusted him, and simply loved being around him. Among friends, Brit parried questions about himself and was invariably, and most sincerely, concerned about others' happiness and well-being. When Brit asked people how they had been recently, as he always did, he would gently touch their shoulder and they would understand that Brit truly wanted to know. When someone did not seem to realize Brit's inquiry was not just a social nicety, Brit would ask again. And sometimes, again. Brit's sincerity, social aptitude and zest for life made him an easy, joyful presence in so many people's lives. "It's good to be with y'all," Brit often said to a roomful of loved ones, and he meant it. Now that he is no longer "with us," we, Brit's loved ones, are faced with the stark reminder of just how good it was to be "with" him. The devastating prospect of no longer getting to be "with" Brit marks a tremendous loss for so many. If you met Brit, you probably considered him a friend. If you really knew him, you were truly blessed; and if you loved him, you were well-loved in return. Emily, Dennis, Judy, and those who loved and were loved by Brit invite you to join them in celebrating his life at 11 AM, on Tuesday, November 26, at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, with a burial service at Arlington Memorial Park to follow. A reception will be held afterward at Brit and Emily's residence, and all are invited to attend. Brit, it was so good to be with you.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 25, 2019