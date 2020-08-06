1/1
Brittany Baker
1997 - 2020
BAKER, Brittany Elaine Brittany Elaine Baker, age 22, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at home in Atlanta, GA. Her walk with liver disease is no more. Brittany was born December 16, 1997. She graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in 2018. Brittany loved trains. Her favorite steam locomotive is "The Daylight." Brittany's nickname is "Daylight." Daylight is survived by her mother Yvonne Baker, 4 sisters, Nadia Baker, Cindy Shulterbrandt, Penny Baker, LaVern Ann Baker, 3 brothers, Terry Baker, Carlton Baker, Arlandis Baker, Jr., cousin, Kirsten Cummings, many Aunts and Uncles. Brittany was preceded in death by her father Arlandis Baker, Sr., Services Saturday August 8, 2020, 11 AM, Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Sandersville, GA., M.C. Smith Funeral Home, 117 Gilmore Street, Sandersville, GA. 31082 has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 6, 2020.
