|
|
JARVIS, Brooke H. Brooke Jarvis, age 81, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 at her home in Atlanta. Born in Charleston WV. later moving to Atlanta. She raised 3 children while owning and operating a successful beauty salon for 20 years. A proud grandmother to three grandchildren she enjoyed participating in ballroom dancing, was an avid gardener, painter and animal lover. She will be missed by all who loved her. Services to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020