Resources
More Obituaries for Brooke RICHARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brooke RICHARDS

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Brooke RICHARDS In Memoriam
In Loving Remembrance of Brooke L. Richards, Sr. Dec. 20, 1934 May 19, 2007 Gone is the face we loved so dear, Silent is the voice we loved to hear; Too far away for sight or speech, But not too far for thought to reach, Sweet to remember him who once was here, And who, though absent, is just as dear. You are in our thoughts and hearts every day. We love and miss you. Love, Judy, Brooke Jr. & Jean, Christy & Frank, Elizabeth & Greg, Carole & Rufe, Amy, Amanda, Abby and all the grands - Sophie, Shelby, Stuart, Andy and Amelia. And the days are 47.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.