In Loving Remembrance of Brooke L. Richards, Sr. Dec. 20, 1934 May 19, 2007 Gone is the face we loved so dear, Silent is the voice we loved to hear; Too far away for sight or speech, But not too far for thought to reach, Sweet to remember him who once was here, And who, though absent, is just as dear. You are in our thoughts and hearts every day. We love and miss you. Love, Judy, Brooke Jr. & Jean, Christy & Frank, Elizabeth & Greg, Carole & Rufe, Amy, Amanda, Abby and all the grands - Sophie, Shelby, Stuart, Andy and Amelia. And the days are 47.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019