Bruce Berryman Obituary
BERRYMAN, Bruce Bruce Terrill Berryman, age 55, went to heaven after a battle with lung cancer on November 27, 2019. Mr. Berryman was a loving spouse to Mary Alice Carter and a caring step father to Carolyn Leslie Hooke and Gerald Carter Hooke. He adored his four step grandchildren. Mr. Berryman was preceded in death by his father Billy Don Berrryman, Sr. and his mother Shirley Fogarty Berryman. He is survived by his brothers Billy Don Berryman, Jr., Bernard Berryman and Brett Berryman. A memorial service will be held Sunday, at 2 PM, December 29th, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1626 Flat Shoals Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 22, 2019
