EIDE, Bruce Raymond Bruce Raymond Eide passed away August 7, 2020 in Rochester, MN after a brief but difficult battle against leukemia. Bruce, born February 6, 1937, was very beloved and devoted to his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Karen after 47 years of marriage. Bruce was born on a farm in Reeder, ND to Harold and Ruth Eide, graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis and University of Minnesota (Go Gophers!). He and Karen started their family in MN and began their life adventure together. After multiple moves across the north and Midwest, they settled in Marietta, GA in 1977. Bruce's passion for business and dedication to hard work culminated in running his own consulting firm, Bruce Eide & Associates, later Eide Peterson & Associates with longtime friend Dick Peterson. Bruce challenged himself with many sporting pursuits during his life including golf, tennis, gliding, sailing, bowling, softball and more. But the center of Bruce's life was relationships he invested his heart into nurturing and maintaining loving connections with his children, his mother and two sisters, six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He kept longtime friends from childhood and beyond, as well as finding connections with seemingly anyone who passed through his life. He connected with life stories. Bruce loved watching his grandchildren's many sporting pursuits and school activities, genealogy, traveling abroad and stateside he especially loved driving his car everywhere and anywhere. He was an avid reader and loved politics and didn't mind the subsequent heated discussions. Bruce stayed actively involved with Roosevelt High School's Alumni, attended every reunion and helped to start a scholarship program for seniors. He loved college football, especially his beloved Minnesota Gophers, and joyfully watched them beat Auburn and win the Outback Bowl game in Tampa, FL this January with his close friend Vickie Nelson, another Roosevelt graduate. He remained an avid supporter of Gopher hockey teams men and women and attended many games in the last 15 years. His niece, Beth Ponto, said it best "People and relationships were very special to him. He loved all of us. He really listened when we talked and wanted to know if I was okay. He listened and wanted me to know that he cared, that he loved me. He always asked how my son Jordan was. Relationships were important. I felt important to him and loved by him. He was patient and kind. Protective." Bruce will be deeply missed by his son and wife, Kevin and Sandy Eide and his daughter and husband, Leslie and Jim Campolong of Alpharetta, GA, six grandchildren, Matthew, Kendall, Kelsey, Julia, Krista and Leah, his sisters, Pat Ponto and Delores Berkas, his nieces and nephews, and families, and all his many dear friends. Due to COVID-19 considerations, in-person memorial services will be private but will also be streamed for those that cannot attend in person. The service will be streamed at 2 PM, October 4, by Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, Dacula, GA.



