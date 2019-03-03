|
|
KELLEY, Bruce Edward Bruce Edward Kelley, 94, of Fayetteville passed away March 2, 2019. He was born on April 27, 1924 to Aiken and Irene Kelley in Aiken, South Carolina. Bruce served his country during World War II in the United States Navy. He was employed with the Federal Aviation Administration as an Accountant. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty Kelley; daughters, Laura Kelly Daniels (Tony), and Vicki Kelley Cochran (Walter); grandchildren, Tiffany, Brian, Travis, and Matthew; and five great- grandchildren. A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Fayetteville First Baptist Church, Fayetteville with Rev. Jack Miller officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 PM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Interment will take place at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. Carl J Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville www.mowellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019