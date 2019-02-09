|
|
FEALLY, Bruce R. Mr. Bruce Raymond Feally, a resident of Ozark, AL died Monday, January 28, 2019. He was 71 years old. He was placed in Woodlawn Memory Gardens in Ozark, AL. Mr. Feally was born December 2, 1947 in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin to the late Raymond Feally and Helen Layde Feally. He served in the United States Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. Mr. Feally retired from Teledyne Technologies, Inc. after working for them for twenty-six years. He liked motorcycling and riding with the Southern Cruisers. Bruce lived and worked in the Atlanta area in the 1980's and 1990's. Survivors include his wife, Pamela J. Feally of Ozark, AL; one daughter, Nicole M. Feally of Ozark, AL; one son, David M. Feally of Ozark, AL; and one brother, Wayne Feally of La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2019