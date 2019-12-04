|
JAGOR D.D.S, Dr. Bruce R. Dr. Bruce R. Jagor D.D.S. passed away peacefully at the young age of 92 this past Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Bruce was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born in Chicago on Aug. 31, 1927 and attended Loyola University Chicago's undergraduate and dental schools. He met the love of his life, Bobby, at the South Shore Country Club in the late 1940's. They were married in 1950 and moved to Atlanta in 1952 where Bruce began his practice of dentistry. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Roberta "Bobby" Jagor, his sister Annette Rosenquist, his four children Rob & Leigh, Mark and Pattie, Carolyn and Jamie, and Tom ND Linda, his 11 grandchildren Quintin (Haley), Mark, Jr., Hunter (Emily), Evan (Kyle), Mary Claire (Kyle), David (Elizabeth), Hayden (Jordan), Ian, Madeline (Ben), Chris (Mary Kathryn) and Andy, as well as his two great-grandchildren with three more on the way. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas and his two children Ann and David. Bruce was a founding member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, where he attended for over 50 years. He never missed a Sunday mass, even while traveling near and far. Bruce was a volunteer and lead dentist for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. He was also a volunteer in his profession of dentistry, where he was just recently honored by the Hinman Dental Society with a scholarship in his name, and was seeing patients as recently as three months ago. He had the honor of following his patient's families through four generations over his 67 year career. He was a gardener, a runner, a world traveler, a tennis player and an avid golfer until age 90, playing often with his family at Cherokee Town & Country Club, where he was a member for nearly 60 years. With a vision for keeping his family outside enjoying nature, his most cherished time was spent in the backyard on Silver Lake, summers at Lake Burton or Hilton Head (where he was one of the first to build in Sea Pines Plantation), and trips abroad with all of his grandchildren. The legacy he leaves behind will be enjoyed for generations. The family is thankful to Amity Care Hospice and Essential Care, especially caretakers Cookie & Pam for their patience and kindness over the past few months. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10:30 AM, with a reception following. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM at H.M. Patterson's Oglethorpe Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to Our Lady of the Assumption or St. Vincent De Paul.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2019