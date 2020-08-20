1/
Bruce Rifenburg
1953 - 2020
RIFENBURG, Bruce W. Bruce W. Rifenburg, 67, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on July 27, 2020 at his home after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Boston, MA, on June 25, 1953, son of the late Vernon and Carol Rifenburg. He is survived by his spouse, Sue Rifenburg; his stepson Bryan Schafer; his two brothers, James and Paul Rifenburg; and his sister Nancy Jenkins. Bruce graduated from Middle Georgia College in 1973 and went to work for Southern Bell. He retired from Ma Bell with more than 30 years of service. He loved being outside. That passion manifested itself with an amazing garden loaded with all sorts of berries, vegetables and fruits. Bruce was also an avid hunter and fisherman. When not in his garden, hunting or fishing he could be found walking his dogs at local parks. Bruce's cremains will be laid to rest at Oglethorpe Gardens on Saint Simons Island near his parents at a future date. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at that time.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
