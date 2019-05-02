|
|
STILL, Bruce Randolph Bruce Randolph Still of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on April 30, 2019 at the age of eighty. A funeral service honoring the life of Bruce will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00pm at First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville with Dr. Adam Hilderbrandt and Rev. Jared Evans officiating. Interment will follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm & 6:00pm-8:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Flowers are much loved, or donations are appreciated to the Gwinnett Hospital Foundation, The Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church, the Aurora Theatre, or the Leukemia Foundation.For information visit www.wagesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019