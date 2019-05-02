Services
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Lawrenceville Chapel
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 963-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce STILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce STILL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruce STILL Obituary
STILL, Bruce Randolph Bruce Randolph Still of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on April 30, 2019 at the age of eighty. A funeral service honoring the life of Bruce will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00pm at First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville with Dr. Adam Hilderbrandt and Rev. Jared Evans officiating. Interment will follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm & 6:00pm-8:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Flowers are much loved, or donations are appreciated to the Gwinnett Hospital Foundation, The Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church, the Aurora Theatre, or the Leukemia Foundation.For information visit www.wagesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now