LANDO, Bruceyne Kalish Bruceyne Kalish Lando, 77 of Atlanta died October 31, 2019. People loved being with Bruceyne and enjoyed listening to her hilarious story telling. Bruceyne especially loved being surrounded by beautiful flowers and enjoyed creating a backyard oasis in every home she lived. She loved all who came into her life and all who came into her life loved her. Bruceyne was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ronald Jay Lando and is survived by her daughter, Sherri Lando Schuman and her husband, Larry; grandsons, Anthony and Joel Gaeta; and loving dog, Shana. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Funeral services will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 at one o'clock in the Sunrise Chapel at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Steven Lebow officiating.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 2, 2019
