Services
Marietta Funeral Home - Marietta
915 Piedmont Road
Marietta, GA 30066
770/422-1234
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Marietta Funeral Home - Marietta
915 Piedmont Road
Marietta, GA 30066
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Marietta Funeral Home - Marietta
915 Piedmont Road
Marietta, GA 30066
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Kennesaw Memorial Park
1306 Whitlock Avenue NW
Marietta, GA
View Map
Bryan Lee Hathcock


1929 - 2019
Bryan Lee Hathcock Obituary
HATHCOCK, Bryan Lee Bryan Lee Hathcock, 89, of Atlanta, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 28, 2019, after an extended illness. He was born to and preceded in death by parents, Aycock (Country) and Clarie Hathcock, on September 5, 1929, in Miami, Florida. He graduated from Miami High School and received a business degree from the University of Miami. He was married to Sammie Kelsall of Savannah, Georgia in 1961, who survives him. He is also survived by his three daughters, Clarie Stahl and husband Jim, Susan Fennell and husband Kit, Samantha Acuff and husband Alex, and grandchildren, Christopher Hathcock, Sean Hathcock and wife Clare, Jonathan and Zachary Fennell, and Canara Bond. Bryan served in the National Guard for 10 years, and was the youngest member of his Freemason lodge to earn the 33rd degree ranking. He retired after over 30 years with IBM. Bryan was a member of Piedmont Road Church of Christ. He was passionate about his golf game, his prayer time and his Shih Tzu, Scarlett. He was known for his quick wit and devotion to his family; his grandchildren having full control of his heart strings. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31, beginning at 9:30 AM at the Marietta Funeral Home (915 Piedmont Road, Marietta, Georgia 30066). The memorial service will be at 10:30 AM with Minister David Decker officiating held in the funeral home chapel followed by a graveside ceremony at 12 PM at Kennesaw Memorial Park, (1306 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta, Georgia 30064). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Yaarab Temple "Hospital Fund" c/o Kennesaw Mountain Shrine Club, P.O. Box 496 Marietta, GA 30061 or . Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2019
