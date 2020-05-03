|
|
MILLS, Bryan Taylor July 4, 1970 April 28, 2020 On Thursday Bryan passed away unexpectedly leaving his parents, John M. and Marion Parke "Mare" Mills and siblings, Jean Parke Wahl (Rob) and John Duhring Mills (Jen). He was a loving Uncle to Ashlyn Kallbreier, Borden Parke and Colin Mills Wahl, JohnHenry Parke and Emily Jean Mills. Bryan was a graduate of Milton High School 1998 where he was Most Valuable soccer player. Bryan played for Spacewall (Liver Pool Reds), coached by David Chadwick. The team won many tournaments. Bryan attended Clemson University on a soccer scholarship and was the starting goalkeeper his freshman year. He then attended Clayton College on a scholarship where he was an All American. Post college, Bryan found his passion for coaching and led many teams to State Champions. The last six years Bryan was a manager of the Seafood Department at Publix. Due to Covid-19, Bryan will be interred privately at St. Martin in the Fields. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bryan's name to the Emory Winship Cancer Institute, 1762 Clifton Rd. NE Suite 2400, Atlanta, GA 30322, winshipcancer.emory.edu.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020