Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Bryant Bigham Obituary
BIGHAM, Bryant Celebration of Life Service for Bryant Marceau Bigham "Big" will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. He is survived by his mother, Eloise B. Ingram; son, Zion A. Bigham; 3 brothers, Randall Bigham, Reginald, and Clarence Ransom, Jr.; sister, Phyllis James; and a host of other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing from 1 - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA (404)-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 19, 2019
