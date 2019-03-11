Services
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
(770) 422-7299
Bud HUDLOW
Bud HUDLOW

Bud HUDLOW Obituary
HUDLOW, Bud Bud Hudlow, age 81, of Kennesaw, GA, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born on April 3, 1937 to the late Bertie and Harvey Hudlow. Mr. Bud loved the outdoors. He often went hunting and camping with his children in Alaska, Colorado and all over Georgia. He also enjoyed eating great food and gardening. Bud was the go-to person when you needed something fixed. Mr. Bud was known for his great sense of humor, contagious laugh and outgoing personality. He never met a stranger and treated every person with respect. Bud left a positive impression on everyone he met. Most of all, Bud loved and enjoyed being with his family. Mr. Bud leaves to cherish in his memory, his wife of 58 years, Vida Arnett; son, Michael Hudlow and his wife Sally; daughter, Lisa Utley; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Moran, John Utley, Hannah Hudlow; and many nieces and nephews. The family of Bud will receive friends for a gathering on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2PM to 4PM at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home. A memorial service to honor the life of Bud will follow immediately in the Chapel of Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home at 4PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 11, 2019
