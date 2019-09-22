|
MAWYER, Buddy Lee Buddy Lee Mawyer, age 80 of Blairsville, GA passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Mawyer was born in the front seat of a Model A Ford on route 29 near Charlottesville, VA on January 13th, 1939, the son of the late Lawrence Mawyer and the late Ruby Taylor. Mr. Mawyer enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and traveling. He had a long career in association management. He was the Executive Vice President of the Sheet Metal & Air Conditioning Contractor's Association of Georgia for 23 years. Prior to Georgia - SMACNA, he served in many capacities for the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors' National (SMACNA) located in Northern Virginia for 17 years. He was a Christian and veteran of the U.S. Navy and traveled extensively throughout the world. Surviving Mr. Mawyer are his loving wife and best friend of 57 years, Patricia Mawyer of Blairsville, GA, a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Debra Mawyer of Blairsville, GA, and a sister, Peggy Trenary of Fredericksburg, VA. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 18th at 11:00 AM at the Norvelle Family Cemetery located at 5170 Monacan Trail Rd., Covesville, VA 22931, located in Albemarle County, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the in Buddy's memory. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019