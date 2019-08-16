|
|
MALONE, Buford Donald "Donnie" Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Buford Donald "Donnie" Malone, Jr., age 57 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered into rest Thursday, August 15, 2019. Mr. Malone was born in Columbus, Georgia a son of the late Buford Donald Malone, Sr., and Anne Crill Peden of Lawrenceville. Mr. Malone was a Sales Manager with C & L Used Auto Parts in Atlanta, enjoyed working, fishing and watching Alabama Football. Survivors in addition to his mother is his wife, Michele Malone of Jefferson, son, Buford Donald "Donnie" Malone III of Jefferson. Three daughters, Jennifer Bradberry of Homer, Dana Hunley of Monroe and April Garner of Monroe. Brother, Scott Malone of Good Hope, sister, Millie Metka of Johnstown, New York and several grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Sunday, August 18, 2019 from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Cody Loudermilk, Donnie Malone, Scott Malone, Jason Gibbons, Mark Millians and Mike Wallace. The family will receive friends, 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Malone to the , 105 West Park Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606. Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467 Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 16, 2019