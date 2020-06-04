DICKSON, Bunnell Traynor "Bunne" Bunne, age 73, passed away at her home on May 30, 2020. She was born on October 26, 1946 in Memphis, TN, the beloved daughter and only child of Awlena Bunnell Traynor ("Mere"). Bunne resided in Dunwoody since 1977. Bunne attended the Miss Hutchison School for Girls and then Central High School, where she graduated in 1964 before attending Memphis State University. She met her husband, John, in the spring of 1967 and they wed on June 3, 1967 after a six week courtship. Bunne poured her heart into her family and devoted her time to volunteering at her children's schools. She served in countless roles, including serving on the board of Mount Vernon Presbyterian School for several years, which is where her children attended lower school. Bunne was artistic in many ways, but her needlepoint creations were unparalleled. She completed hundreds of pieces, including beautiful Christmas stockings for each of her grandchildren and several pieces that were displayed at competitions and received awards. She never met a stranger and she left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her. She had a heart of gold, a beautiful smile, and a wonderful laugh. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her enormous sunglasses, her colorful reading glasses, and her love of animals, especially her Himalayans. Bunne was preceded in death by her mother and her grandparents, George and Lucille Bunnell ("Georgie" and "Teal"), all of Memphis, Tennessee. The four of them were extremely close and are reunited for the first time in almost forty years. Bunne is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 53 years, John Dickson, son Trey Dickson (Tasha), daughter Holly McMillan (Kirk), grandchildren, Maria and Johnny Dickson, and Charlotte, Harper, Henry and James McMillan, as well as many other friends and family, including her caregivers, Maria and Annie, who loved her deeply and cared for her like family. A service will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 4 PM. A party, per Bunne's request, will immediately follow at her home in Dunwoody. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bunne's name to the American Stroke Association (www.stroke.org) or to a no-kill animal rescue organization.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 4, 2020.