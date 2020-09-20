1/1
Buster Richey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Buster's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHEY, Buster Gerald Mr. Buster Gerald Richey, age 88, of Commerce passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Gabriel of Athens. Mr. Richey was born in Commerce to the late, Roy Victor and Gertrude Barber Richey. Mr. Richey retired from Sears where he was a salesman, and was a US Navy veteran. In addition to his parents, Mr. Richey was also preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Richey; daughter, Lizette Richey; and great-grandson, Nash Richey. Mr. Richey is survived by his son, Wayne D. Richey, Sr. (Laurie) of McDonough; grandchildren, Major Wayne D. Richey, Jr. (Jessica) and Nicole Butler (Jeremy); great-grandchildren, Hunter Patocka and Colbie Bradley. A memorial service will be held Monday, September 28th at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Habeck officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Jackson County Animal Shelter: 29 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, GA 30549. Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Little-Ward Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Little-Ward Funeral Home
115 State Street
Commerce, GA 30529
(706) 335-3175
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Little-Ward Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved