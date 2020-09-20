Buster Richey

RICHEY, Buster Gerald Mr. Buster Gerald Richey, age 88, of Commerce passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Gabriel of Athens. Mr. Richey was born in Commerce to the late, Roy Victor and Gertrude Barber Richey. Mr. Richey retired from Sears where he was a salesman, and was a US Navy veteran. In addition to his parents, Mr. Richey was also preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Richey; daughter, Lizette Richey; and great-grandson, Nash Richey. Mr. Richey is survived by his son, Wayne D. Richey, Sr. (Laurie) of McDonough; grandchildren, Major Wayne D. Richey, Jr. (Jessica) and Nicole Butler (Jeremy); great-grandchildren, Hunter Patocka and Colbie Bradley. A memorial service will be held Monday, September 28th at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Habeck officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Jackson County Animal Shelter: 29 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, GA 30549. Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.



