Butch THOMPSON Jr. Obituary
THOMPSON, Jr., Butch Butch Thompson Jr, 75 of Powder Springs, passed away May 28, 2019. Funeral Services will be 11:00am Friday, May 31, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Marietta. Butch was owner of Butch Thompson Enterprises . The family will receive friends from 4 to 7pm Thursday at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Calvary Children's Home, 1430 Lost Mountain Road, Powder Springs, Ga 30127, online at www.calvarykids.org or First Baptist church (Grateful First Campaign) 148 Church Street, Marietta, Ga 30060 www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 30, 2019
