BAGLEY, Byron Byron Bagley, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jalaine Samples Bagley, daughter Cheryl Bagley Juhan, and son-in-law, Michael Ross Fink. Mr. Bagley is survived by his wife of sixteen years, Mary Lackey Bagley, Buford, GA, children, Kim and Mandy Bagley, Eatonton, GA, Carol Bagley Fink, Dacula, GA, Kere and Cindy Bagley, Eatonton, GA, Nancey Stalker, Charleston, SC, and Bonnie Michael and Gerry Harper, Buford, GA, grandchildren, Shannan Fink, Brandon Fink, Kristen Sears, Jeremy Bagley, Crystal Williams, Benjamin Tanner, Candice St. Bernard, Ansley Harper, Zane Harper, Phoebe Harper, Mary Kyle Stalker, Ian Stalker, thirteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Bagley was born July 25, 1929 in Sharon Community of Forsyth County, GA. He was a 1950 graduate of Cumming High School in Cumming, GA. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Mr. Bagley was retired from General Motors Assembly Plant after thirty-eight years of service and was a member of the U.A.W. Local 10. He was a member of the Sardis Masonic Lodge No. 444 F. & A.M. in Chamblee, GA where he was a mason for over sixty-five years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Buford where he was a member of the Agape Sunday School Class and also a member of the Abundant Life Fellowship. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2 PM, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Fountain officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, June 19th from 12 PM until time of service at 2 PM. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 18, 2020.