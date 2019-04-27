Services
Wages & Sons Funeral Home - Stone Mountain Chapel
1040 Main Street
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(770) 469-9811
Resources
More Obituaries for Byron Giles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Byron Giles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Byron Giles Obituary
GILES, Byron Kay Byron Kay Giles of Conyers passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. Byron was born in Byron, Georgia to the late Henry and Gladys Giles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sons, David and Mark Giles. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Irene Giles; brother in law, Jerry Ghee; brother and sister in law, Earl & Debra Bryant; nieces and nephews, Stan Ghee, Josh, Julie & Brandon Glaze, Jason Bryant; Mr. & Mrs. Ron Oats & Family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm with a celebration of life service following at 3:00 pm at Way of the Cross Baptist Church, 464 Sigman Rd. Conyers, Georgia with Rev. William Coleman and Dr. Jim Martin officiating. Wages & Sons Funeral Home Stone Mountain Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.WagesandSons.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wages & Sons Funeral Home - Stone Mountain Chapel
Download Now