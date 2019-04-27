|
GILES, Byron Kay Byron Kay Giles of Conyers passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. Byron was born in Byron, Georgia to the late Henry and Gladys Giles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sons, David and Mark Giles. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Irene Giles; brother in law, Jerry Ghee; brother and sister in law, Earl & Debra Bryant; nieces and nephews, Stan Ghee, Josh, Julie & Brandon Glaze, Jason Bryant; Mr. & Mrs. Ron Oats & Family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm with a celebration of life service following at 3:00 pm at Way of the Cross Baptist Church, 464 Sigman Rd. Conyers, Georgia with Rev. William Coleman and Dr. Jim Martin officiating. Wages & Sons Funeral Home Stone Mountain Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.WagesandSons.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 27, 2019