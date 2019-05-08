|
STRICKLAND, Byron Byron Elliott "Butch" Strickland age 69, of Sevierville, Tennessee, passed away on April 30, 2019. He was a 1968 graduate of Sandy Springs High School and later the University of Georgia. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a celebration of his life on Saturday May 18th from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Atchley Funeral Home, 118 East Main Street, Sevierville, TN. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2019