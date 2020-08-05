1/1
Byron W. Bickes
BICKES, Byron W. Byron W. Bickes, 72, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on July 31, 2020 and is now at home with our Lord. By will be remembered by his family and friends, for his incredible love of life, compassionate nature, heart of gold, outgoing personality (he never met a stranger), and his love of boating and fishing. He was a beloved son, devoted husband, loving father, affectionate brother and "Uncle Buck" to his nieces and nephews. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Born in Detroit, Michigan, By was preceded in death by his father, Byron C. Bickes. He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Bickes; his wife, LizAnne; son, Byron; daughter, Maggie; sisters, Joey Bickes, Kathy Rice and Sue Kranyecz; and brothers, Tom Bickes, Jim Bickes. A Mass of Celebration of Life for Byron will be held on Wednesday. Unfortunately, due to current Covid-19 concerns, the Mass will be limited to immediate family only. We would ask that our family friends would keep Byron in your prayers and pray for the happy repose of his soul.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

