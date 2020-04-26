|
|
GRUBBS, C. Smith On April 15, 2020, C. Smith Grubbs died in his Atlanta home. He was a well-known interior designer with a successful practice and a great talent in creating beautiful and livable interior spaces for his clients. For 25 years, Smith was also owner of one of the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center's destination showrooms, Smith Grubbs Associates. There, he mentored many young designers and students; freely shared his design expertise and vast knowledge of resources; made available remarkable furniture, lighting and accessories; and was an enthusiastic supporter of ADAC and the interior design community. Smith's work was featured in many local and national publications. In recognition of his interior design excellence, he was chosen by ADAC as one of the S.E. Designers of the Year. Preceded in death by his beloved mother, Rebecca Gunn and his brother, Mike Washburn. Survived by his sister, Kathy Wilson, and his husband and partner of 48 years, Carlos M. de Torres. Many friends, colleagues and clients will remember him with a smile for great times spent together. Smith was a friend to all; loved all things Italian; was an accomplished cook; and enjoyed all his convertibles throughout the years. He was devoted to the rescue of Cocker Spaniels. His two, Jackson and Zoey, miss him so much now. Donations in Smith's name can be made to Remembering Ruthie Rescue and Sanctuary, P.O. Box 336, Martin, GA 30057. At a later time, a life celebration gathering will be held at the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020