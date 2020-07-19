Calvin McKay

MCKAY, Calvin Douglas C. Douglas McKay of Dunwoody, GA, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born September 19, 1941, in Atlanta, GA, to Doc and Sadie (Dale) McKay. Doug graduated from Georgia Military Academy, College Park, GA, earned his BS degree from Erskine College, Due West, SC, and later completed his MBA at Georgia State University in Atlanta. Following college, Doug attended Officer Candidate School and was commissioned in the United States Navy, where he served 3 years aboard the USS Robert H. McCard. During his naval service, he married Virginia Carolyn Cook (Cookie) in 1966. A communing member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Doug enjoyed deep fellowship in the Seekers Sunday School Class. In 2004, Doug retired from a career with SunTrust Bank as vice president. Predeceased by his parents, as well as his sister, "Sissy," Doug is survived by his wife, Cookie, son, Frank McKay and wife, Courtney, of Gainesville, GA, brother Doc McKay, Jr., and wife, Betty, of Sandy Springs, GA, grandchildren, Aedyn, Colden, and Iain, nephew, Jim McKay, III, and wife, Joelynn, of Decatur, GA, niece, Fran McKay-Madrid and husband, Scott, of Atlanta, GA, and multiple great-nieces and great-nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Woodward Academy or the American Heart Association
.